SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Rita Jain, M.D., to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Additionally, Laura J. Hamill has decided to resign from the company’s Board of Directors.

“Rita is a recognized leader in rheumatology with extensive drug development expertise across a wide range of therapeutic areas across autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that strongly complements AnaptysBio’s Board experience,” said Daniel Faga, interim president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio. “Importantly, Rita has been part of multiple biopharma companies at times of rapid growth and strategic transition. Her insights will be invaluable to us as we continue to focus our business on advancing immune cell modulators for people living with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”

“I am excited to join AnaptysBio. Their portfolio of best-in-class immune cell modulating antibodies have the potential to address significantly underserved patient populations,” said Dr. Jain. “I look forward to partnering with the AnaptysBio team to deliver on multiple Phase 2 readouts across two wholly owned checkpoint agonists targeting PD-1 and BTLA, as well as to advance ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, through clinical proof-of-concept and to help guide these programs through late-stage development.”

Dr. Jain is a rheumatologist and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Provention Bio, Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics, and serves on the supervisory board of AM Pharma. She previously served on the Board of Directors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. until its acquisition by Amgen. Dr. Jain has served as executive vice president and chief medical officer of ChemoCentryx, Inc., chief medical officer of Immunovant, Inc. and prior to that, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Before joining Akebia, Dr. Jain was vice president of Men’s and Women’s Health and Metabolic Development at AbbVie, Inc. and served in various leadership roles at Abbott Laboratories, including divisional vice president. Prior to her time at Abbott, she held management positions in the Arthritis, Inflammation and Pain Group at G.D. Searle, which was acquired by Pharmacia and, later, Pfizer. She was responsible for leading the design and execution of multiple late-stage programs, including for Orilissa® and Oriahnn® and has also led programs across a diverse set of therapeutic areas, including immunology, inflammation, pain and nephrology. Earlier in her career, Dr. Jain served as a faculty member at North Shore University Hospital in New York.

Dr. Jain received her M.D. from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine and her B.S. in Biology from Long Island University.

Also, Ms. Hamill has notified the company of her resignation from the company’s Board of Directors effective April 1, 2023.

Ms. Hamill joined the AnaptysBio Board of Directors in September 2019. Over this almost 4-year period, she significantly contributed to the strategic direction of the company and provided valuable business and commercial contributions. The Board of Directors and the company’s management team would like to thank Ms. Hamill for her commitment to AnaptysBio and wish her well in her future endeavors.

