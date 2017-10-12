AnaptysBio Announces Pricing of Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $68.50 per share. In addition, AnaptysBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock. AnaptysBio anticipates the total gross proceeds from the offering (before deducting the underwriting discounts and offering expenses) will be $205.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on October 17, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow, Baird and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective on October 12, 2017. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus for the offering may be obtained, when available, from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the closing of the offering. Statements including words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:

Monique Allaire

THRUST Investor Relations

617.895.9511

[email protected]