SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics today announced that Dan Faga, interim president and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 2:50 p.m. ET / 11:50 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the AnaptysBio website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a planned Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a planned Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Its preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, AnaptysBio has developed two cytokine antagonists available for outlicensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase 2/3 ready. AnaptysBio has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immune-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

