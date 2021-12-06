Breaking News
Anaqua and ASU Co., Ltd. Announce Strategic Partnership

Long-term partnership to provide Anaqua intellectual property management systems migration and support for clients in Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, and ASU Co., Ltd. (ASU), one of the foremost companies in Japan providing support for IP management systems in Japan, today have announced a strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, the two companies will work together to support customers in their migration to Anaqua’s IP management platform, AQX. The companies’ shared goal is to accelerate customers’ innovation lifecycles, enhance their intellectual property operations and augment their strategic portfolio management capabilities.

This partnership will provide a pathway for companies onto Anaqua’s globally recognized and highly secure cloud intellectual property management solution, AQX. Anaqua is ISO 27001 certified, the leading international standard for measuring information security management systems, and has completed a Type 1 SOC 2 examination. Dedicated to upholding the highest security standards, Anaqua already provides its trusted AQX platform for many Japanese companies to manage their valuable IP assets. ASU’s extensive experience in the Japanese IP industry and their ability to support companies before, during, and after their migration to AQX will give continuity of service and deep technical expertise for new and future AQX customers.

ASU will work in partnership with Anaqua to support customers’ internal IP operations, AQX software implementations and provide ongoing post go-live support for AQX users.

“We are delighted to partner with ASU to offer a smooth migration for Japanese companies who need to move to a secure, efficient, and strategic platform,” said Karen Taylor, General Manager of Asia Pacific at Anaqua. “This is a long-term partnership and we plan to develop and deepen our collaboration together over time. Anaqua and ASU have a shared commitment to ensuring our customers’ success and continued growth. We are looking forward to our collaboration with customers and with each other.”

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About ASU
Founded in 1998, ASU Co., Ltd. is a FUJITSU partner and ATMS product sales company. ASU sells, builds, and supports FUJITSU’s IP package ATMS products to companies and patent offices in the Tokyo-Osaka area, and has about 150 companies and about 400 patent offices as customers. ASU also invested in China (Baoding City) since 2000 to develop its IP business. Please see asu.co.jp for company details.

