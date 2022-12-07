Integrated capabilities will enable best practices in Life Science stage gate reviews

BOSTON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management technology, today announced it is partnering with innovation intelligence platform PatSnap. The collaboration will deliver an enhanced IP management solution to provide Anaqua’s pharmaceutical industry clients with a more detailed and informed view of the market and competitive landscape for key use cases. The combined Anaqua AQX® Pharma and PatSnap Synapse solutions will help AQX Pharma clients further enhance competitiveness, keep up with the fast-paced requirements of the current market, eliminate duplicated work across functions, as well as identify and realize new areas of investment.

PatSnap is a platform for innovation intelligence, utilizing AI technology – including machine learning, computer vision and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) – that facilitates access to an unrivaled breadth of data that is connected in a meaningful way. PatSnap’s Synapse solution will give AQX Pharma users access to millions of data points, sourced utilizing best-in-class algorithms and expert manual curation, providing a comprehensive 360-degree market view and adding strategic value to drug development processes and strategy.

The new integration is in response to client requests to access more pharmaceutical market data within the AQX platform to improve internal team efficiency and streamline processes. The integration will support sharing deeper intelligence between clients and partners and simplify the route of administration through features such as docket personalization that will allow teams to focus on their most strategic initiatives. Specifically, the combined system will address the use case of conducting stage gate reviews and automatically kick off relevant workflows.

Vincent Brault, SVP of Product & Innovation at Anaqua, said, “AQX Pharma helps clients manage the business aspects of pharmaceutical IP management, while Synapse powers the external aspects of drug discovery through external and competitor drug discovery processes. Together, we’re using our unique capabilities to enable best practices in Life Science lifecycle stage gate reviews. We’re pleased to offer a complete pharma innovation solution, which can be further complemented by leveraging Anaqua’s strategic integrations, such as its innovation management solution, ideaPoint.”

Ray Chohan, Co-founder and VP of Corporate Development at PatSnap, said, “PatSnap is thrilled to team up with Anaqua, who are true innovators in life sciences IP management. Synapse will empower users of AQX Pharma to comb through millions of data points to discover and commercialize new therapies.”

Learn more about the partnership and the Anaqua AQX solution at synapse.patsnap.com/home/anaqua.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide, use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

About PatSnap

PatSnap’s AI-powered innovation intelligence platform transforms billions of innovation data points into actionable intelligence for over 10,000 global customers in more than 50 countries. With an unrivaled breadth of data, including patents, drug information, technology news, market reports, scientific literature, and more, PatSnap breaks barriers to connect innovators with insights. To learn more about PatSnap, visit patsnap.com.

