Breaking News
Home / Top News / Anaqua to Unify and Streamline Shiseido’s IP Management

Anaqua to Unify and Streamline Shiseido’s IP Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Anaqua signs Japanese cosmetics company, continuing growth in Asian IP market

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido has selected the ANAQUA platform to manage its global patent and trademark portfolio, further strengthening Anaqua’s client base in Asia Pacific.

Shiseido produces many of the world’s leading cosmetics brands and has a vast patent and trademark portfolio. The ANAQUA platform will support Shiseido’s beauty innovation by helping the global cosmetics company streamline IP operations and enhance their portfolio strategy.

“Shiseido is a truly iconic Japanese brand and global market leader, and I am delighted to welcome the company to our growing client community in Asia Pacific,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “We are working closely with Shiseido and have added several enhancements to facilitate the company’s processes that will be of great benefit to its IP operations.”

With ANAQUA, Shiseido has access to a variety of IP enhancements including web-based collaboration tools to improve operational efficiency, a customized interface to match the company’s priorities and process improvements, and email management to support paperless IP operation. Dashboard and report features will provide Shiseido advanced operational insight with enhanced data visualization and powerful analytics. With ANAQUA, Shiseido can now use a single workflow system to clear trademark and brand matters in one centralized database. The company will also utilize Anaqua’s Awards Management module, which allows the tracking of payment schemes, milestones, and awards related to innovation and patent activity.

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About Shiseido

For more information about Shiseido, please visit shiseidogroup.com.

Attachments

  • Anaqua Shiseido Press Release_EN_10OCT2019_Final
  • Anaqua Shiseido Press Release_JA_10OCT2019_Final 
CONTACT: Amanda Hollis
Anaqua
6173752626
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.