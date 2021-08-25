Anatomage Spins Out its 3D Dental Technology Business As Osteoid

A wholly owned subsidiary, Osteoid to focus on its award-winning Invivo solutions and add new capabilities to power the future of digital dentistry; CEO Jack Choi remains an advisor

Company separates medical and dental business units, bringing greater focus to each

Osteoid taps industry veteran Calvin Hur as CEO

Extensive R&D, new product development in Invivo 3D dental software, Invivo Workspace cloud-based solution, surgical planning guides and imaging products

Connected approach add precision and efficiency to help dentists, labs, and partners accelerate the move to digital technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anatomage, a market leader in medical visualization technology, announced that the company has spun out its 3D dental business as a wholly owned subsidiary called Osteoid. Calvin Hur, an over 20-year veteran of the 3D design and printing industry, will lead Osteoid as its CEO, where he will oversee strategic direction and product roadmap. Anatomage founder and CEO Jack Choi will continue to serve Osteoid as an advisor.

The move will allow each company to focus on expanded innovation in its core specialty. Anatomage will focus on its medical and educational solutions. Osteoid will focus solely on 3D dentistry solutions, including the award-winning Invivo 3D dental imaging solutions, as well as its Invivo Workspace cloud-based platform, and solutions for precision surgical guide fabrication.

Backed by resources from its Anatomage parent, Osteoid will make significant investments in R&D and Go-To-Market initiatives that deliver even more precision and efficiency in visualizing unique anatomy for implant planning, orthodontic, endodontic and prosthodontic applications, and more. Recognizing the pivotal role of key opinion leaders in the dental and supplier ecosystem, Osteoid also will incorporate customer-driven innovation by developing Osteoid’s solutions cooperatively with strategic partners.

With the dental imaging market projected to grow to $4.1 billion by 2025 (Markets and Markets, March 2020), Osteoid is positioned to capture growing demand for digital dental solutions. For over 10 years Osteoid’s Invivo 3D imaging products have served the broad needs of thousands of dental professionals who give these solutions high marks for high quality 3D rendering and design capabilities for restorations, using an intuitive interface and simple workflow. Invivo solutions help visualize anatomy, diagnose, share cases with other professionals and perform fast and intuitive implant planning.

Forthcoming new offerings including Invivo6 Plus for 3D Design, added features for Invivo Workspace, and added capabilities for precision surgical guide production will help dental professionals to become more connected, for even greater precision and efficiency across their businesses.

“Dental practices need technology partners with a total commitment to innovation, so we can continually improve care to patients. As an Invivo software user I’ve found the product to be extremely precise, but more importantly the people behind the company have been incredibly knowledgeable, with a genuine passion for making sure my cases go well,” said Nima S. Massoomi, DMD, MEd, MD, a maxillofacial surgeon and fellowship-trained facial cosmetic surgeon. “Whether as Anatomage or Osteoid, I have appreciated their commitment to our industry, and look forward to following the company,” Dr. Massoomi said.

“Our team is proud to have earned the trust of dental experts for delivering products that streamline the dental workflow,” said Jack Choi, founder and CEO of Anatomage. “As the separate dental-focused entity, Osteoid can remain on the leading edge of 3D visualization technology for the dental industry.”

“Osteoid is on a mission to deliver the future of modern dentistry, and I’m honored to lead such a customer-driven team,” said Calvin Hur, CEO of Osteoid. “We are more focused and committed than ever to helping accelerate the move to digital dentistry.”

For more information on Osteoid’s family of 3D dental imaging solutions visit www.osteoidinc.com.

About Anatomage

Founded in 2004, Anatomage is a market leader in medical virtualization technology whose 3D anatomy hardware and software products allow users to visualize anatomy and physiology at the highest level of accuracy. With solutions including Table®, a 3D anatomy visualization and virtual dissection tool, and Anatomage eBook, a virtual learning platform, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis and treatment planning through innovative technology. www.anatomage.com.

About Osteoid

Osteoid is creating the next generation of seamless and connected 3D dental imaging software and solutions that help accelerate the path to digital dentistry. Proven in over ten years of use by thousands of labs and dental practices, Osteoid’s software and hardware tools keep dental practices and labs ahead of the curve and allow dentists to competently diagnose any patient scan in 3D. An osteoid is a soft organic element that forms bones in human body. Just like osteoids in the human body, Osteoid is providing the essential software to dental practice success. Osteoid is a wholly owned dental-focused subsidiary of Anatomage. www.osteoidinc.com.

