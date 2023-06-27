Anavex and Partex agreed to enter into a strategic partnership to leverage Partex’s proprietary AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology for Anavex’s drug pipeline to enhance the patient experience

The partnership brings together a unique integrated platform with a “Precision medicine” approach covering CNS indications and a “patient-centric” digital ecosystem

In addition to this innovative take on CNS indications, Anavex and Partex may also leverage the platform for drug development expansion

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, and Partex N.V. Group (“Partex”), the first Data-to-Drugs digital pharma platform, today announced a strategic partnership with the overall ambition to reshape the future of the biopharma business model.

By combining Anavex’s innovative small molecule precision medicine drug development platform and Partex’s disruptive approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled drug development and healthcare sales marketing, this collaboration is intended to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and innovation across the value chain with patient-centric focus at every step.

Under the partnership, Anavex and Partex intend to co-develop a disease-focused Patient App ecosystem. The first feature will be to inform patients and caregivers on preventive and curative options available in clinics and on the market. Further, Partex will implement AI-based ‘Healthcare Sales Marketing’ in preparation for Anavex’s late stage drug pipeline.

Gunjan Bhardwaj, PhD, CEO of Partex, commented: “We are excited to embark on this impactful journey together with Anavex. We will start by extending our patient ecosystem together. Further, we intend to leverage our Life Sciences Language Processing platform with Generative Artificial Intelligence capabilities, which is expected to significantly improve patient outcomes.”

“As a biopharmaceutical Company with a proprietary late stage pipeline for CNS indications, Anavex brings expertise in precision medicine drug development to the partnership and we are excited to collaborate with Partex and fully leverage AI to expand beyond our R&D into healthcare sales marketing to bring better treatment options to patients in a patient centric way,” said, Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex.

About Partex N.V. Group

Partex N.V. is the first digital pharma platform that is set to be the largest AI-powered Drug Assets Manager. Its unique approach is enabled by a decentralized RWD (real-world data) exchange and an AI-powered & validated decision-making capability. Partex covers all key steps in the drug discovery and drug development value chain.

Within the Partex ecosystem, patients keep ownership of their data and they are rewarded for participating in research projects. Partex’s proprietary AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning) algorithms enable key industry players to develop life-saving drugs while also developing own drug assets.

With a global presence that extends from Asia-Pacific to the Americas, with offices currently in India, Germany, Switzerland and USA, Partex’s vision is to transform the Life Science Industry by curing incurable diseases and increasing humanity’s longevity.

Partex group companies:

www.innoplexus.com, www.cureteq.com , www.perpetualblock.io , www.amrit.ai, www.assay.works. For more information, visit www.partex.io.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and recently a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson’s disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com . You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

