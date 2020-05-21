Anavex Life Sciences Announces Initiation of First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of ANAVEX®3-71 (AF710B)

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the approval by the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee to initiate the First-in-Human (FIH) clinical study of ANAVEX®3-71 (AF710B), an orally-administered small molecule targeting sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors that is designed to be beneficial for neurodegenerative diseases.

This represents Anavex’s 2nd novel clinical sigma-1 and muscarinic receptor program parallel to ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine). Anavex is developing ANAVEX®3-71 initially for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), for which ANAVEX®3-71 was previously granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. ANAVEX®3-71 demonstrated disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies, as well as beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation.1

“We are excited to expand the Anavex clinical portfolio by entering the clinic with ANAVEX®3-71. Considerable efforts over the last few years to progress this program through IND-enabling GLP animal toxicology, manufacturing and drug formulation development have resulted in an orally available drug candidate with potential disease-modifying properties for vulnerable aged patients with serious morbidity and mortality associated with neurodegeneration,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “We are looking forward to generating the first clinical data on ANAVEX®3-71.”

About the Phase 1 trial with ANAVEX®3-71

The phase 1 clinical trial will be a prospective double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. A total of at least 36 healthy male and female subjects will be included. Single escalating doses of ANAVEX®3-71 will be administered in order to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of ANAVEX®3-71 and the effects of food and gender on its PK in healthy volunteers. This study will be followed by longer duration dosing including FTD patients and incorporating exploratory efficacy and disease biomarker measures.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), recently completed a successful Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising preclinical drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com . You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Further Information:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Research & Business Development

Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939

Email: [email protected]

Investors & Media:

Email: [email protected]

1 Fisher, A., Bezprozvanny, I., Wu, L., Ryskamp, D. A., Bar-Ner, N., Natan, N., Brandeis, R., Elkon, H., Nahum, V., Gershonov, E., LaFerla, F. M., & Medeiros, R. (2016). AF710B, a Novel M1/σ1 Agonist with Therapeutic Efficacy in Animal Models of Alzheimer’s Disease. Neuro-degenerative diseases, 16(1-2), 95–110. https://doi.org/10.1159/000440864