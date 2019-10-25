Breaking News
Anchiano Therapeutics Chairman Stephen Hoffman Steps Down from Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ANCN) (“Anchiano” or the “Company”), a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies to treat cancer, today announced Stephen Hoffman, M.D., Ph.D. is stepping down from the Board of Directors effective immediately. He was Chairman of the Board.

“Steve led the company through the initiation of its pivotal clinical trial Codex, to its public offering and Nasdaq listing, and the recent acquisition of its RAS-inhibitor program,” said Frank Haluska M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Anchiano. “On behalf of the full Board, I want to thank Stephen for his contributions to Anchiano.”

About Anchiano
Anchiano is a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies to treat cancer in areas of significant clinical need, with offices in Cambridge, MA, and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano’s most advanced product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. For more information on Anchiano, please visit www.anchiano.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Anchiano, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. Anchiano undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-430-7757
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
