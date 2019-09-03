Anchiano Therapeutics to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ANCN) (“Anchiano”), a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, today announced that Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at Baird’s 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, being held September 4-5, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.
|Anchiano Therapeutics Presentation Details
|Date:
|September 5, 2019
|Time:
|10:50am Eastern Time
|Location:
|InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel
|Webcast:
|http://wsw.com/webcast/baird56/ancn/
The presentation will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
About Anchiano
Anchiano is a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, with offices in Cambridge, MA, and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano’s most advanced product candidate, inodiftagene, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. For more information on Anchiano, please visit www.anchiano.com.
Company Contact:
Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-535-7742
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.1175 Per Share for September 2019 - September 3, 2019
- Evelo Biosciences to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference - September 3, 2019
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September - September 3, 2019