Anchor Capital Corporation Announces Reinstatement of Trading of Common Shares

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anchor Capital Corporation (“Anchor” or the “Corporation“) (TSX Venture:ANC.P) announces that, further to its press release dated October 13, 2017, the common shares in the capital of the Corporation will be reinstated for trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the “Exchange“) under the symbol ANC.P at the opening of the market on November 24, 2017 following receipt by the Corporation of Exchange approval for reinstatement of trading.

For further information contact Brandon Kou, a Director of Anchor at (562) 335-6517.

