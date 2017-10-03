Anchor Capital Corporation Announces Transfer to NEX and Cancellation of Certain Seed Shares

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anchor Capital Corporation (the “Corporation“) (TSX Venture:ANC.P), a capital pool company (“CPC“) pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“) Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies (the “CPC Policy“), wishes to announce the deadline for the Corporation to complete its Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the CPC Policy) was September 7, 2017. Prior to this date, the Corporation was required to complete a Qualifying Transaction or receive the approval of its shareholders for the transfer of its listing to the NEX board of the Exchange (“NEX“). The Corporation held its annual and special meeting of shareholders on January 27, 2017 at which time, pursuant to the CPC Policy, it received shareholder approval to transfer its listing to the NEX and to cancel an aggregate of 1,000,000 Seed Shares (as defined by the Exchange) held by Non Arm’s Length Parties of the CPC (including the officers, directors, insiders and control persons of the Corporation).

Trading of the common shares of Anchor (the “Common Shares“) is currently suspended and will not be reinstated until all documents required by the Exchange in respect of the proposed transaction announced on November 22, 2016 have been filed and the Exchange is otherwise satisfied that trading should be reinstated. Anchor will issue a further news release when the Exchange has received the necessary documentation and trading of the Anchor Common Shares is reinstated.

For further information contact Douglas Stuve, a Director of Anchor at (403) 234-3337.

