Facility will provide additional storage of raw materials as well as provide space for expanded ingredient processing

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anchor Ingredients, a leading provider of high-quality ingredients for the pet food industry, is excited to announce its latest strategic move in expanding its operations. The company has successfully acquired a grain handling facility in Hatton, North Dakota. The facility will allow the company to expand its ingredient portfolio and processing capabilities.

The facility is strategically positioned to cater to the needs of both Anchor’s customers and growers. Its location will provide Anchor’s farm-level partners with an efficient, year-round delivery site for their raw materials, ensuring a continuous supply for ingredient processing across Anchor’s network of facilities. This strategic move underlines Anchor Ingredients’ dedication to enhancing and guaranteeing its supply chain capabilities to the premium pet food market.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Hatton facility into the Anchor Ingredients network,” said Everett Jordan, Director of Operations at Anchor Ingredients. “This acquisition represents a critical step forward for our company, enabling us to better serve our customers and growers, and further strengthen our presence in the pet food industry.”

As the Hatton facility commences its operations, Anchor Ingredients reiterates its commitment to providing high-quality ingredients to pet food manufacturers. The company’s dedication to sustainability, innovative technology platforms and a comprehensive range of product and service offerings solidify its position as a preferred supply chain partner for the pet food industry.

“We are confident that the addition of the Hatton facility will further streamline our operations and strengthen our ability to support pet food manufacturers throughout the United States,” said Al Yablonski, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchor Ingredients. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy, and we look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers and grower partners.”

For more information about Anchor Ingredients, please visit anchoringredients.com.

Anchor Ingredients Co. LLC is a premier supplier of high-quality ingredients for the pet food industry across North America. The company’s headquarters are located in Fargo, North Dakota, with strategically positioned ingredient processing facilities in key growing regions across the Midwest. Anchor Ingredients also maintains sales offices in Los Angeles, California, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company’s commitment to excellence, transparency, sustainability and innovation has solidified its position as a preferred partner in the pet food supply chain. Additionally, Anchor owns the industry’s first fully integrated co-manufacturing facility for freeze-dried pet foods, North Freeze Dry (www.northfreezedry.com), located in central Minnesota.

Anchor Ingredients Co. LLC

Sarah Olson, Marketing Manager

701-433-1921

sarah.olson@anchoringredients.com