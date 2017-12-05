Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air Wins 4th BBB Torch Award for Ethics

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Better Business Bureau of San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties announced the winners of the 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics.  For the fourth time, Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air won in the category of companies with 100-250 employees.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3596f1e2-abd1-4a4f-83d7-7bc18c5db291

“The BBB Torch Award is such a prestigious award because it judges our company’s overall performance with our clients, our vendors, our employees and our outreach into the community.  It means the world to me personally as well as our entire management team and employees to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau for our ethics and excellent business practices,” said Mary Jean Anderson, president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air.

Once a company wins the BBB Torch Award, they are not eligible to submit the following year.  Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has won four times – 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2017.  “This is an extraordinary achievement because although we’ve won the Torch Award four times, we’ve also been Torch Award Finalists eight times,” added Anderson.  In addition, in 2014 the company won the BBB’s International Torch Award for Marketplace Excellence – one of only three companies recognized in North America that year (two from the U.S. and one from Canada).

According to the BBB, “The Torch Awards for Ethics honors companies whose leaders demonstrate a high level of personal character and ensure that the organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust. These companies generate a high level of trust among their employees, their customers and their communities. The award embodies the Better Business Bureau mission of advancing marketplace trust.”

The BBB of San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties presented the awards in eight categories based on company size on November 28 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.

Contact:
Mary Jean Anderson
[email protected]
619.873.1460

