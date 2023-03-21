FARMINGTON, CT, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellSpark Health (WellSpark), a leading wellbeing, disease prevention and management company and part of the EmblemHealth family, has appointed Andi Campbell as its next president. Ms. Campbell has been with the company since April 2021 and has served as chief operations and growth officer. She is taking over the role of president from Roberta (Bert) Wachtelhausen. As a company founder, Ms. Wachtelhausen will continue as an advisor and serve on the WellSpark board of directors. Ms. Wachtelhausen is also the interim president of ConnectiCare, offering health plans in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and another member of the EmblemHealth family of companies.

Ms. Campbell has a proven track record of results and an extensive background in people and culture strategies. Before joining WellSpark, she was Senior Vice President, Head of People and Culture at LAZ Parking, one of the largest parking companies in the world, headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. Prior to LAZ Parking, Ms. Campbell held leadership positions at LPL Financial and Proactive Approach, both in San Diego, California. She is a sought-after speaker and content contributor. Workforce Magazine named Ms. Campbell a “Game Changer” in 2014. She was a featured speaker at TEDx Hartford 2017 with her topic Bringing Human(s) Back to Work and DisruptHR 1.0 in Hartford with HR on the Frontline of the Self-Care Revolution. “I’m excited to lead WellSpark in its next phase of growth. I’m inspired every day by the talented team at WellSpark and how they work directly alongside our customers’ employees to help them understand and solve the complex, multidimensional issues impacting their health and wellbeing,” said Ms. Campbell.

“WellSpark addresses employees’ unmet health needs to help employers manage the business issues associated with the health of their workforce,” said Roberta Wachtelhausen. “Andi has made many contributions to our company’s success, and she brings so much to her new role. Her background and experience perfectly fit our comprehensive approach to addressing the biological, psychological, and social issues employees face today. I’m proud to see her leading the company.”

“Bert and Andi are exceptional leaders and play key roles in our enterprise. I’m thankful for all Bert has done to make WellSpark the thriving company it is today, a national company serving employers throughout the country,” said Karen Ignagni, EmblemHealth’s CEO. “Andi and Bert have been working closely to create and deliver the next generation of employee benefits. I’m confident Andi will continue that innovation as she leads WellSpark forward.”

Ms. Campbell holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology, both from National University. In addition, she is a Certified Professional in Learning and Performance (CPLP), Certified Yoga Teacher (200-hour), Black Belt in Tang Soo Do, Certified Intuitive Coach, and an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach.

About WellSpark

WellSpark Health, a leading wellbeing, disease prevention and management company, delivers a full suite of customized programs designed to support the modern workforce in achieving their personal well. Working with WellSpark, employers create a culture of wellbeing motivating employees with culturally-relevant solutions that lead to lasting behavior change. This ultimately leads to mitigating future healthcare costs, improving productivity and engagement, and reducing absenteeism. Based in Connecticut, WellSpark serves public and private sector employers throughout the United States. WellSpark is part of the EmblemHealth family of companies. For more information, visit wellsparkhealth.com.

