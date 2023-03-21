Andrea Chomakos Bank OZK Chief Fiduciary Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) announced today that Andrea Chomakos has joined the company as Chief Fiduciary Officer. In this capacity, she will oversee the fiduciary administration of personal trust accounts on behalf of Bank OZK clients.

“Bank OZK is proud to welcome Andrea as leader of our fiduciary services team,” stated Chris Henry, Managing Director, Trust and Wealth. “With her impressive background and experience overseeing complex fiduciary matters, we know Andrea will bring immense value to our team and clients with the standard of excellence they expect from Bank OZK.”

“I am thrilled to be joining one of the top performing banks in the country and to have the opportunity to lead its fiduciary services team,” said Chomakos. “In addition to helping drive growth and solve fiduciary challenges, I look forward to building relationships with our Bank OZK clients and delivering services that meet their financial needs.”

Chomakos joins Bank OZK with over 20 years’ experience representing high-net-worth clients with comprehensive and sophisticated estate plans, buying and selling businesses and implementing charitable planning. Prior to joining Bank OZK, Chomakos was Partner at McGuireWoods where she served as co-chair of the firm’s fiduciary litigation practice and regularly advised and represented fiduciaries in disputes and litigation.

Chomakos is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC), has been selected as one of North Carolina’s Legal Elite in Tax/Estate Planning and one of the State’s top 50 female lawyers by Business North Carolina and a North Carolina Super Lawyer by Thomson Reuters. She is a frequent speaker on a variety of topics, including charitable planning and income tax planning, planning for partnership and partnership taxation, as well as business succession planning.

Chomakos received her AB degree from the University of Michigan, her JD degree summa cum laude from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and her LLM degree in Taxation from New York University School of Law.

ABOUT BANK OZK

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $27.66 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46fb41eb-e26e-4510-9d6a-0fb686149a1b

