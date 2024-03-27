SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2024 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention in Anaheim, California, is set to host a pivotal session on the pressing issue of cyber security within tribal casinos. Scheduled for 9am on Tuesday, April 9th, this session will delve deep into the intricacies of two recent high-profile cyber attacks targeting prominent casinos – Caesars and MGM Resorts. Both attacks were executed by the same notorious ransomware gang, making it an urgent concern for the gaming industry.

Victor Rocha, Chairman of the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “The cyber attacks on Caesars and MGM Resorts serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of tribal casinos to malicious cyber threats. It is imperative for the industry to come together, understand the nature of these attacks, and fortify our defenses to safeguard the integrity of our operations and protect our patrons.”

During the session, Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence, will provide a detailed comparative analysis of these attacks. This analysis will shed light on various aspects, including the tactics employed by the cybercriminals, the impact on the operations of the affected casinos, the differing responses by the two companies, and the significance of these incidents for the Indian Country.

“As we witness an alarming increase in cyber attacks targeting the gaming industry, it is paramount for tribal casinos to adopt robust cyber security measures,” emphasized Andrew Cardno. “By understanding the modus operandi of cybercriminals and learning from the experiences of Caesars and MGM Resorts, tribal casinos can proactively enhance their cyber defenses and mitigate the risks posed by such threats.”

The session promises to be an invaluable opportunity for tribal casino operators, IT professionals, and industry stakeholders to gain insights, share best practices, and collectively strengthen the cyber resilience of tribal gaming enterprises.

ABOUT The 2024 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention

As the premier events for the tribal gaming community, the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention and Mid-Year Conference & Expo deliver the insight and strategies you need to rise to the top of the competitive gaming industry landscape. There’s no better opportunity to meet industry leaders, access cutting-edge trends and celebrate a proud tradition of success. For more information visit: www.indiangamingtradeshow.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

