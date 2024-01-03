Impresario says ghost would pile up theatre scripts in obscure room but finally left after priest’s visitAs poltergeists generally go, it seems the award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber may have got off lightly.The musical theatre impresario, whose West End hits include Phantom of the Opera, has claimed he once shared his home with a poltergeist in Eaton Square. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Man aged 92 becomes oldest person to hike Grand Canyon rim to rim - January 3, 2024
- Japan jet crash: passenger plane was cleared to land, airline says - January 3, 2024
- Andrew Lloyd Webber asked priest to bless London home over poltergeist - January 3, 2024