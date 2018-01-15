Andrew Peller Limited Reports Change in Board of Directors

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrew Peller Limited (TSX:ADW.A) (TSX:ADW.B) (“APL” or the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Dino J. Bianco had resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Bianco has accepted the position as President and Chief Executive Officer of K.P. Tissue Inc. and Kruger Paper Products L.P. with significant business interests in the wine and spirits business. The Company has begun a formal search process for a new Director to replace Mr. Bianco. In the interim Mr. Richard Hossack, a current Director, will assume the position of Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee.

“Dino made a strong and valuable contribution to our Board of Directors and the Company. We want to thank Dino for his service and wish him well with his new opportunity,” commented John Peller, Chief Executive Officer.

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario, and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance (“VQA”) brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek, Gray Monk Estates, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal brands including Peller Estates French Cross in the East, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve in the West, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO. Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet are our key value priced brands. The Company imports wines from major wine regions around the world to blend with domestic wine to craft these quality and value priced brands. The Company also produces wine based liqueurs and cocktails under the brand Panama Jack and a craft cider called No Boats on Sunday. In October 2016, the Company launched its new Wayne Gretzky No. 99 Red Cask Canadian Whisky in certain markets across Canada and in 2017, expanded the Spirits portfolio with a No. 99 Ice Cask, 99 Proof and No. 99 Canadian Whisky Cream products. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. Global Vintners distributes products through over 170 Winexpert authorized retailers and more than 500 independent retailers across Canada, with additional distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and China. Global Vintners award-winning premium and ultra-premium winemaking brands include Selection, Vintners Reserve, Island Mist, KenRidge, Cheeky Monkey, Traditional Vintage, and Cellar Craft. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc.; both of these wine agencies are importers of premium wines from around the world and are marketing agents for these fine wines. The Company’s products are sold predominantly in Canada with a focus on export sales for its icewine and personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.andrewpeller.com.

Andrew Peller Limited common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbols ADW.A and ADW.B).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the “safe harbour provision” of the Securities Act (Ontario) with respect to Andrew Peller Limited and its subsidiaries. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the growth of the business in light of the Company’s recent acquisitions; its launch of new premium wines and spirits; sales trends in foreign markets; its supply of domestically grown grapes; and current economic conditions. These statements are subject to certain risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, or “anticipate” and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would”, and “could” often identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions and applied certain factors regarding, among other things: future grape, glass bottle, and wine and spirits prices; its ability to obtain grapes, imported wine, glass, and other raw materials; fluctuations in the U.S./Canadian dollar exchange rates; its ability to market products successfully to its anticipated customers; the trade balance within the domestic Canadian wine market; market trends; reliance on key personnel; protection of its intellectual property rights; the economic environment; the regulatory requirements regarding producing, marketing, advertising, and labeling its products; the regulation of liquor distribution and retailing in Ontario; and the impact of increasing competition.

These forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release, in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section and elsewhere in the Company’s MD&A and other risks detailed from time to time in the publicly filed disclosure documents of Andrew Peller Limited which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those conclusions, forecasts, or projections anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Brian Athaide, CFO and EVP Human Resources and Information Technology

(905) 643-0187 – E-mail: [email protected]