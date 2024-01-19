Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., gained the endorsement of former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Thursday, who told voters in New Hampshire it was time to upgrade from the predicted Biden vs. Trump rematch that “no one wants.”

Phillips, who is considered to be a moderate Minnesotan, is a long shot to lead the Democratic presidential ticket, but he and Yang were campaigning in the Granite State ahead of the primary on Jan. 23.

The two men attended an event tog

[Read Full story at source]