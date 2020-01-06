Andy Kiecker Builds Printing Franchise and Joins Minuteman Press President’s Million-Dollar Circle

Andy Kiecker Joins Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle Andy Kiecker accepts his award for being the latest inductee into the Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle. Andy owns the Minuteman Press marketing and printing franchise in Osseo, MN, Northwest of Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Located Northwest of Minneapolis in the Osseo/Brooklyn Park area, Andy Kiecker has grown his Minuteman Press design, marketing, and printing franchise significantly since taking over the business in 2004. Today, Andy is the latest Minuteman Press franchisee to join the President’s Million-Dollar Circle, achieving yearly gross sales of at least $1 million.

“It is truly a terrific feeling knowing that all of our hard work has paid off,” says Andy. “We pride ourselves on gaining and retaining clients and that is how we have built our business. It’s the Minuteman Press franchise way.”

Building his local Minnesota-based business into a million-dollar Minuteman Press printing franchise, Andy shares the reasons for his success. He says, “The biggest secrets are not really ‘secrets’ as much as they are following what we learned at Minuteman Press training . Marketing to new customers and asking for referrals from satisfied customers is huge for us. It’s also important to get to know people on a personal level and really get to know them, since people do business with people they like. Lastly, understanding their expectations and exceeding them is a big key to success.”

Prior to franchising with Minuteman Press, Andy worked in sales and also had a family connection. He explains, “Having another Minuteman Press franchise in our family helped me learn about the industry and their business model when I was in college. My sales experience and the Minuteman Press marketing program also were helpful in giving me the tools I needed to own my own business.”

Serving business clients and community members in Brooklyn Park and Osseo, MN, Andy finds the most satisfaction in helping his customers with anything they need to promote their own local businesses and organizations. Andy says, “The most rewarding thing for me is the positive feedback that we receive from customers. It is so nice to be able to provide products and services that make a difference and help them grow. The power of printing along with being part of the Minuteman Press franchise family is that we provide such a wide range of products and services. Clients can come to us knowing that Minuteman Press is able to provide everything they need for their print, marketing, and promotional needs.”

What lessons has Andy learned as a local business owner for over 15 years? He answers, “The biggest lesson I’ve learned comes down to one word: Management. Managing people, managing the financials, managing our workflow, and managing our clients are all important aspects of running a successful business.”

One of the primary keys to growing a successful business is certainly marketing. Because he is part of the Minuteman Press franchise system, Andy has been able to take full advantage of the marketing programs offered by the franchisor. He states, “Minuteman Press’ marketing program works for me and I believe it works for anyone who wants to be successful. Take advantage of their programs , attend regional meetings, and go to their World Expo. Minuteman Press International is run by experienced printing industry professionals that educate us on running our business as well as new industry trends and opportunities.”

Keith Cawley is Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President for the Minnesota region. He says, “Andy has done a fantastic job caring for his customers and growing his Minuteman Press franchise the right way. He follows the system closely, markets his business, and provides outstanding quality and customer service. I am proud of his efforts and congratulate him on joining the President’s Million-Dollar Circle.”

Andy shares one final yet vital piece of advice for any small business owner, saying, “As for your staff, when you find the right employees, keep them! Find reliable people who work well with your customers and know how to get the job done. That will go a long, long way in building your business.”

Andy Kiecker’s Minuteman Press franchise is now located at 8790 Jefferson Hwy, Osseo, MN 55369. For more information, visit their website: https://www.brooklynpark.minutemanpress.com . Learn more about Minuteman Press printing franchise opportunities at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com .

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today’s business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise. Learn more about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and access franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Andy Kiecker Joins Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle