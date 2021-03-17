Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Anesthesiologist Calls for Risk/Benefit Analysis in COVID-19 Response, in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

Anesthesiologist Calls for Risk/Benefit Analysis in COVID-19 Response, in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

TUCSON, Ariz., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The severe lockdown measures imposed to contain COVID-19, spurred in part by the frenetic media presentations of misleading statistics, need a calm risk/benefit analysis, writes anesthesiologist Paul Kempen, M.D., Ph.D., the current president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), in the spring issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

“Just what would have happened without these imposed measures remains speculative,” he writes. “We also do not know how many died from the isolation itself or from failure to get needed treatment for existing and developing illnesses.”

In any emergency, it is necessary to set priorities, he emphasizes. He points to the huge difference in mortality rates based on age, with less than 1 percent of deaths occurring in persons under age 29, and asks why schools are still closed.

Dr. Kempen outlines the unknowns about the vaccinations, the main focus of government efforts. Do the vaccines prevent asymptomatic infection or disease transmission? How long does immunity persist, how does it compare to natural immunity, and does it protect against mutant strains? How long will the current level of taxpayer support continue, and how much will it cost, particularly if there are annual vaccination campaigns as with influenza?

Although the efficacy data in the trials looks very promising, he notes that the incidence of disease in the test population was far lower than in the general population, 0.04 percent vs. 1.16 percent over a 2-month period.

Dr. Kempen is hopeful that the COVID-19 threat is receding. He concludes that it is time to move forward, focusing on our nation’s foundations of liberty and justice for all, without being derailed by a virus.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Paul Kempen, M.D., Ph.D., [email protected], or Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.