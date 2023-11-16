Aneurysm Clips Representing Advancements in Neurosurgical Innovation for Patients and Healthcare Professionals

Rockville , Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global aneurysm clip market was valued at US$ 23.66 million in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 1% through the forecast period (2024 to 2034).

Aneurysms are bulging or weakening portions of blood arteries and can be fatal if left untreated. However, technological breakthroughs and increased awareness have changed the landscape of aneurysm therapy, making it a sector rich in prospects for both patients and medical practitioners. Aneurysms are seen as silent threats lying within the body until they rupture, potentially resulting in fatal consequences such as stroke or hemorrhage.

The aneurysm clip market has no geographical boundaries; it is a worldwide phenomenon. Increasing prevalence of aneurysms, aging populations, and lifestyle-related risk factors are all contributing to the rising global need for improved treatment alternatives.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 26.3 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global aneurysm clip market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 1% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 26.3 million by the end of 2034.

The market in North America is estimated at US$ 8 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 1.2% through 2034.

The titanium alloy segment is predicted to account for 78.6% share of the market in 2024.

The market in East Asia is projected to reach US$ 4 million by 2034-end.

“Advancements in aneurysm treatment methodologies offer hope to individuals affected by this potentially life-threatening condition and provide healthcare professionals with cutting-edge tools to enhance patient care,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Country-wise Insights:

How are American Manufacturers of Aneurysm Clips Doing?

“Sophisticated Medical Facilities and Adequate Regulatory Framework”

The US boasts a robust healthcare system with state-of-the-art hospitals, highly skilled medical personnel, and a focus on innovation. The US healthcare ecosystem, which consists of eminent hospitals, research centers, and companies that manufacture medical devices, is a hub for innovation and research that promotes the ongoing advancement of aneurysm clip technology.

The nation is quite knowledgeable about aneurysms and the risks that go along with them. Aneurysm clips are in high demand as a result of people seeking early diagnosis and treatment due to increased awareness. Patients are encouraged to address concerns linked to aneurysms as soon as possible by the availability of comprehensive health insurance plans and easily accessible healthcare facilities.

Technological Innovations Ensuring Precision and Safety in Aneurysm Treatment

The invention of next-generation aneurysm clips is one of the most notable breakthroughs in recent years. These clips are created with minimally invasive treatments in mind, lowering the dangers associated with standard open surgeries. The use of these improved clips enables neurosurgeons to execute delicate surgeries with more precision and less harm to surrounding tissues, resulting in faster recovery times and decreased complication rates for patients.

Use of modern imaging technologies such as 3D angiography and intraoperative MRI has allowed neurosurgeons to see aneurysms with unprecedented clarity. This precision has substantially improved treatment planning and execution, ensuring that the aneurysm clip is placed precisely to avoid rupture or problems.

Another major innovation in aneurysm surgery is the incorporation of robotics and computer-assisted technology. These tools provide real-time instruction to surgeons, improving precision and decreasing the margin for error. Robotic-assisted operations have shown to be especially useful in difficult instances, as they ensure that the clip is correctly placed to secure the aneurysm.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aneurysm clip market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material type (titanium alloy, cobalt-chromium), aneurysm type (cerebral, thoracic, abdominal, peripheral), aneurysm indication (saccular aneurysm, fusiform aneurysm), disease indication (tumor & brain cancer, brain arteriovenous malformations, ischemic stroke, brain aneurysm), and end user (hospitals, cardiac centers, specialty clinics, research centers, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

