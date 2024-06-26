ANEW to explore therapeutics and specialty diagnostics utilizing the s-KL protein and will pursue other medical product development and commercial opportunities of interest

Exclusive, worldwide intellectual property licensed from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) and Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA) in Barcelona, Spain

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ: WENA) (“ANEW” or “the Company”) a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of novel disease-modifying therapies for neurological and age-related disorders and specialty diagnostics, announces that is has been granted and issued a patent in Europe, EP3377091B1, for the use of ANEW’s secreted Klotho gene sequence and gene delivery systems to be used in the treatment of diminished cognition, memory loss, dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases.

This key intellectual property asset was licensed on an exclusive worldwide basis by ANEW from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) and Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA) in Barcelona, Spain. On March 4, 2024, the Company previously announced patent approval in China (CN108289933B) and is now approved in Hong Kong (HK1259628A1) as well. ANEW plans to begin product development and expand their intellectual property portfolios into the Asian markets beginning in 2024.

Dr. Joseph Sinkule, Founder and CEO of ANEW MEDICAL, commented: “We feel strongly about the significant potential of this therapy and have taken meticulous steps to protect and expand our licensed intellectual property in major global markets. These assets play a vital role in our international product development efforts for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). We believe our secreted Klotho RNA splice variant (“s-KL”) programs for cell and gene therapy, along with the related protein and genomics diagnostic programs, represent a groundbreaking approach to identifying and treating these devastating diseases.”

Dr. Sinkule, continues: “There are two proteins transcribed from the human Klotho gene, s-KL is the RNA splice variant made from the gene. It differs from the full-length Klotho protein transcribed from the gene as it is made by cells primarily in the kidneys and controls phosphate and calcium ion homeostasis in the body. Our studies show that s-KL protein is made predominantly by cells in the human brain and is extremely important in brain function and in the maintenance of normal neurologic function throughout the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral nervous system. As we advance the program, ANEW will explore diagnostics and therapeutics utilizing the s-KL protein and its interactions with other human proteins and ‘genes of interest.’ We will also pursue other medical product development and commercial opportunities.”

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC.:

ANEW MEDICAL is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of novel disease-modifying therapies for neurological and age-related disorders and specialty diagnostics. The company’s focus on central nervous systems (CNS) diseases utilizing cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia symptoms and neuromuscular diseases. The Company has exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize proprietary product platforms based on its proprietary isoform transcribed from the human Klotho gene referred to as secreted Klotho or “s-KL”. This s-KL protein or gene therapy has been recognized for its potential to mitigate age-related pathologies such as ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease. The Company is also evaluating other core technology platforms to acquire for development and commercialization by the Company. For more information, please visit: www.anewmeds.com.

