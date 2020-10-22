Anexinet Simplifies Ransomware Defense With Month-To-Month Agreement

Company Leverages Cisco Umbrella and AMP for Managed Security Solution to Strengthen New Service Offering

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business-transformation solutions, today announced its new Managed Ransomware Defense Solution to help organizations ensure their remote workforce is protected against the increasing frequency of ransomware attacks in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. The digital asset-security service delivers comprehensive ransomware protection to mitigate threats quickly and cost-effectively, saving organizations the wasted time, added risk, and potential fruitlessness of complying with hacker demands.

These days, an organization’s digital assets are distributed across cloud-based applications, laptops, and servers; ransomware attacks can infiltrate any of these areas and widely propagate—locking-up all business files. To prevent this from occurring, companies typically enter into costly agreements to implement and manage attack-identification technologies. Anexinet’s new ransomware service eases costs, implementation, and management by offering month-to-month engagements to ensure the most up-to-date protection of data, no matter where it resides on the network. The proven Managed Ransomware-Defense Solution follows a six-step process that includes policy development, infrastructure, and device security, data protection, user training, vulnerability patching, and 24×7 monitoring.

“Anexinet’s Managed Ransomware Defense Service provides a no-commitment option to protect corporate information from being held hostage,” said Ryan Benner, Anexinet VP. “Our unique month-to-month arrangement is based on actual usage, letting customers preserve capital expenses while providing the ability to quickly scale the service up or down as needs dictate.”

Further insights on minimizing the risk of ransomware attacks may also be found in Anexinet’s new eBook: Ransomware is Here to Stay: The Real-Life Impact of an Attack . Anexinet’s authorization in the Cisco Umbrella for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) program guarantees end-to-end security-managing and monitoring practices across the entire network and ensures sales and support teams are fully prepared to sell, design, install and support “the fastest, most reliable platform” available. Cisco acknowledges the authorization is “an outstanding accomplishment,” and “values the commitment and expertise that Anexinet has demonstrated.”

Follow Anexinet on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or via the Anexinet Insights Blog .

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

[email protected]