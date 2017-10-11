ANGEL FIRE RESORT ANNOUNCES NEW EXPERT TRAIL AND LONGER SKI SEASON THIS YEAR

New Mexico, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANGEL FIRE, NM – (October 11, 2017) – Angel Fire Resort, Northern New Mexico’s premier family vacation destination, announced today they will offer a longer ski season, are making several mountain improvements, adding night time ski and snowboard lessons, and will be adding a new black diamond trail. Angel Fire Resort winter season will be December 8, 2017 – March 25, 2018.

LONGER SKI SEASON PLANNED:

Angel Fire Resort is planning to extend their season a week by keeping the ski mountain open through March 25, 2018. This offers season pass holders an additional seven days on the mountain and also ties into many southern states Spring Break calendars.

“For the past few winters we’ve seen the best snow come in March,” explained Andy Whitacre, director of mountain operations, Angel Fire Resort. “These late winter storms are often the driest powder and create the perfect late season skiing for spring break families. We’ve decided as long as the weather cooperates again this year, we will be open an additional week.”

NEW BLACK DIAMOND TRAIL AND EXPANDED TERRAIN PARK:

Angel Fire Resort will open a new hike-to-access black diamond trail this winter, to be named C-4. Located in what was previously out-of-bounds territory north of the ski mountain, C-4 is a new nine-acre challenge with a 1,000-foot vertical drop for the expert skier and a must-hit on a bluebird powder day. From the top of the Southwest Flyer quad chairlift, skiers and snowboarders will need to hike for 15 minutes to reach this isolated trail, which will be opened when snow conditions allow. Additionally, skiers and snowboarders can enter the black diamond trails Nitro, Detonator, and Baa-Da-Bing via the same hike-to-access as the C-4 run, which all descend into the Back Basin.

Under the direction of terrain park designer, Jon Eppler, Angel Fire Resort’s three parks – Liberation Park, Sweet Street, and Night Rider – will be expanded with new or improved features and jumps. Eppler, who has created parks for major events including The Winter X-Games and The Burton U.S. Open, completely redesigned Liberation Park in 2014 and has continued to develop and improve the parks each season.

NEW MEXICO’S ONLY NIGHT SKIING AND LESSONS UNDER THE STARS:

New Mexico remains the only resort in the state to offer its popular night skiing and snowboarding. The terrain includes 50 acres of groomed trails on the front facing side of the mountain, as well as, the Night Rider terrain park. Now the resort is offering new skiers and boarders an opportunity to learn under the stars with Sunset Private Lessons. Whether you’re arriving mid-day and can’t wait to hit the mountain or just have extra energy to burn, the Sunset Special provides a one or two-hour lesson and a lift ticket but is only available during night skiing. (Weekends and holidays, weather permitting.)

UPGRADED SNOWMAKING, IMPROVEMENTS TO CHILE EXPRESS CHAIRLIFT AND NEW SIGNAGE:

Angel Fire Resort has improved its snowmaking equipment this season with two new TA-40 fan guns, a newly released TR8 demo fan gun, and some new state-of-the-art stick guns. Additionally, the resort has installed 2,900 feet of new snowmaking lines on the popular blue run, Jaspers. Alongside Exhibition and Headin’ Home, this improved groomed run will offer skiers an alternate way down the mountain in the early season.

Furthermore, the resort’s famous Chile Express, a high-speed, detachable quad chairlift is receiving an electrical upgrade. Built in the mid-1990’s and known as one of the longest and fastest chairlifts in North America, the upgrade will allow the scenic chairlift ride to run smoother and with more efficiency.

“This year we’re adding brand new way finder signs on the mountain,” explained Whitacre. “While it offers our mountain an updated look, it will also help our guests navigate the newer named trails.”

DEDICATED PROGRAMS/ACTIVITIES FOR FAMILIES:

Angel Fire Resort continues improvements to its full-service Children’s Ski School and on-site day care, known as Snow Bear Camp. Several programs are in place to help parents get the most of their time on the slopes while their children are actively engaged learning to ski and board, making new friends and having fun.

The Parenting Pass – This interchangeable pass allows two parents to take turns coaching and skiing with their child, or it also allows parents to take turns on the mountain in a single day while the other stays behind to care for an infant or toddler who is too young to ski.

– This interchangeable pass allows two parents to take turns coaching and skiing with their child, or it also allows parents to take turns on the mountain in a single day while the other stays behind to care for an infant or toddler who is too young to ski. Pre-Ski/Pre-Ride Programs – For the tiniest of tots just learning how to ski and snowboard the resort offers an additional unique program for 2-3-year-olds. These programs offer little ones a short private lesson, lunch/snacks, plus daycare and activities at Snow Bear Camp. This allows the parents a full day on the slopes themselves, knowing their children are in good hands for the whole day. Additionally, the resort offers the Lil’ Chile Ski Program , which is a full ski day for ages 4-5.

– For the tiniest of tots just learning how to ski and snowboard the resort offers an additional unique program for 2-3-year-olds. These programs offer little ones a short private lesson, lunch/snacks, plus daycare and activities at Snow Bear Camp. This allows the parents a full day on the slopes themselves, knowing their children are in good hands for the whole day. Additionally, the resort offers the , which is a full ski day for ages 4-5. Lil’ Poppers Snowboard Program – This is a full day Snowboard Program for 4-5-year-olds to complement the Lil’ Chile Ski Program. Lessons will incorporate Burton Riglet Boards and “Feature Enhanced Learning.”

– This is a full day Snowboard Program for 4-5-year-olds to complement the Lil’ Chile Ski Program. Lessons will incorporate Burton Riglet Boards and “Feature Enhanced Learning.” The Family Season Pass – Through October 31 for $1299, a family of up to 6 people (two adults and four children ages 17 and under) can purchase an unlimited ski and snowboard pass for each member of the family. Pricing will increase starting November 1, 2017.

– Through October 31 for $1299, a family of up to 6 people (two adults and four children ages 17 and under) can purchase an unlimited ski and snowboard pass for each member of the family. Pricing will increase starting November 1, 2017. 5th Graders Ski Free – Offers all 5th graders a free lift ticket with their report card and completed form.

– Offers all 5th graders a free lift ticket with their report card and completed form. Kids 6 and under and Seniors 75 and over Ski Free. Seniors 70-74 ski for just $29 a day.

Seniors 70-74 ski for just $29 a day. Angel Fire Resort also has a large selection of non-ski family activities including Tubing Hill (the Polar Coaster complete with a 700’ surface lift to take the hiking out of tubing), a traditional sledding hill, indoor pools and a hot tub. A full Nordic Center offers rentals and lessons for classic and skate styles and snowshoe hiking. Additionally, in the Village of Angel Fire, horse-drawn sleigh-rides, ice fishing and snowmobiling are also available.

POWDER ALLIANCE PASS ADDS A NEW RESORT

Angel Fire Resort is a member of the Powder Alliance, which allows all season pass holders 3 days of free lift tickets at 15 partner resorts including – Crested Butte, CO; Sierra-at-Tahoe, CA; Stevens Pass, WA; Timberline, OR; Schweitzer, ID; Bridger Bowl, MT; China Peak, CA; Mountain High, CA; Arizona Snowbowl, AZ; Mt Hood Skibowl, OR; Silver Star, BC; Whitewater, BC; Bogus Basin, ID; La Parva, Chile; and Kiroro, Japan. This is a total of 45 free lift tickets.

In addition, Angel Fire Resort season pass holders are offered 3 days of free lift tickets at Brian Head UT, Powderhorn, Monarch Mountain and Ski Cooper in CO, Snow King in Jackson, WY and Ski Apache, NM. By partnering with a total of 22 resorts this winter, Angel Fire Resort season pass holders will receive a total of 66 free days of skiing at partnering resorts.

LODGING

Angel Fire Resort offers winter lodging accommodations at the Lodge, located at the base of the ski mountain, private home rentals and at the luxury RV Resort. For more information on the RV Resort go to www.angelfirervresort.com

MAJOR EVENTS :

Season runs December 8, 2017 – March 25, 2018

Opening Day – December 8, 2017

Christmas Eve – Torchlight Parade/Skiing with Santa: December 24, 2017

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade – December 31, 2017

Big Ol’ Texas Weekend: January 26-28, 2018

Celebrating our country roots, this fun-filled weekend features lodging packages, live music, Texas Hold’em Tournament, The Big Texan Steak Challenge and Brew Ski.

The World Championship Shovel Races: February 2-3, 2018

The 39th Annual World Championships that anyone with a basic snow shovel and some nerve can do. Once a part of the X Games, competitors sit on the scoop of a standard aluminum snow shovel, handle pointed downhill, and then lift their hands and feet to allow gravity to take them for a ride. Top speeds regularly exceed 60 miles per hour. The high-speed race draws racers and spectators from all over the world.

Angel Fire Mardi Gras Celebration: February 9-13, 2018

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Angel Fire with live music, parades, daily special activities and a masquerade ball.

Military Winterfest: February 22-26, 2018

Active Duty, Retired, National Guard, Reserve, Vets, Gold Star and their families are invited to visit Angel Fire for six days of indoor and outdoor and adaptive winter activities. There will be a special appearance by former US Army Gold Knight and Double Amputee Dana Bowman as he parachutes into the Resort, and an honorary Military Fly-by. Visit veteranswellnessandhealing.org for more details.

Spring Break: March 12-23, 2018

Bring the family for great spring skiing and riding.

Closing Day: March 25, 2018

CONTACT INFO FOR ANGEL FIRE RESORT:

WEBSITE www.angelﬁreresort.com

TWITTER @angelﬁreresort

FACEBOOK /AngelFireResort

PHONE (855) 923-7387

SEASON December 8, 2017 – March 25, 2018

LIFT HOURS 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

NIGHT SKIING 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM (weather permitting, this is available on weekends and holiday peak periods).

MOUNTAIN STATS

BASE ELEVATION 8,600 feet

PEAK ELEVATION 10,677 feet

VERTICAL DROP 2,077 feet

AVERAGE ANNUAL SNOWFALL: 210 inches

TERRAIN PARKS: 3

81 TRAILS: 21% beginner, 56% intermediate, 23% advanced, 560+ acres

NORDIC CENTER: 12km of terrain for classic & skate skiing and snowshoeing; 5 trails: 1 beginner, 2 intermediate, 2 advanced

LIFTS: 2 high-speed quads, 3 doubles, 2 surface

SNOWMAKING CAPABILITIES: 52% of mountain, 90% of beginner terrain

For more details about Angel Fire Resort and Angel Fire RV Resort’s winter rates, lift ticket pricing, trails and reservations visit www.angelfireresort.com or call (855) 923-7387.

NEW WINTER PHOTOS CAN BE ACCESSED HERE. PLEASE COURTESY “ANGEL FIRE RESORT”: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B2DaG8Er2C17RW95NU9CWXVPbDg

Media only: For new B-Roll, additional photos or to set up a media visit to Angel Fire Resort contact Krysty Ronchetti at [email protected] or 505-821-9279.

About Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort is a top year-round mountain resort destination in New Mexico. Angel Fire Resort was named “America’s Most Affordable Ski Town” by Realtor.com and ranked a Top 25 “Best Family Ski Resort in North America” by Dream Vacation Magazine. Situated at over 8,600′ elevation in the Southern Rocky Mountains, Angel Fire strives to offer the best value and choice for family outdoor recreation activities to its members, guests and visitors–including skiing, snowboarding, tubing, sledding, golf, mountain biking, zipline, tennis, fishing, RVing, hiking and more. For additional information on Angel Fire Resort, resort membership, or opportunities for real estate investment in Angel Fire, please call (855) 923-7387 or visit the resort’s website at www.angelfireresort.com.

