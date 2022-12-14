CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ ’s Restaurant Technology Network (RTN), a membership community dedicated to the restaurant technology industry, today announces Angela Diffly, co-founder, has been honored by QSR as a Digital Disruptor shaping restaurants in 2022. The QSR list recognizes change-makers and innovators laying the blueprint for a more connected restaurant world.

In 2018, Diffly created RTN with Abigail Lorden, Vice President and Brand Director of EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology , to foster unique collaboration between restaurant executives and the technology companies who serve them. The idea was to bring the most talented technologists in the industry together like never before, to solve common industry challenges and alleviate pain points, clearing a path for more innovation to surface.

In just four years since inception, RTN has garnered a groundswell of support, drawing in members from more than 300 of the restaurant industry’s most recognized and innovative brands, where they share ideas, make valuable connections, and collectively create technology guidance, including the industry’s first ever technology standards. In addition, RTN collaborates with Hospitality Technology’s flagship events for restaurant technology innovation, MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference) and MURTEC Executive Summit. RTN provides innovative content to the events’ educational programs, including fostering new technology brands via its annual Start-Up Alley, and offers exclusive benefits to members.

“We are thrilled that Angela has been recognized as a mover and shaker in the restaurant tech space,” said Lorden. “When we launched RTN, we envisioned a community that would unite and disrupt, in the best possible way. This recognition validates we’re on the right track, and we have the right talent leading the way.”

QSR recognized Diffly for her significant impact inside RTN, as well as LinkedIn , where she uses her voice to educate and inform on restaurant technology trends, real-world use cases and meaningful insights. Diffly was honored alongside top leaders of the restaurant industry from brands such as Inspire Brands, KFC and Tim Hortons, as well as tech companies like OneDine, Toast and Thanx.

To learn more about RTN, visit https://restauranttechnologynetwork.com .

Follow Angela Diffly on LinkedIn , and follow RTN on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .