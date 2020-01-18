Angered by weapons ban, organizers urge thousands to attend Virginia gun rally

Organizers of a Virginia gun rally urged thousands of people to attend Monday’s event protesting Democrats’ push to stiffen the state’s gun laws after its top court upheld the governor’s emergency ban on weapons at the rally grounds.
