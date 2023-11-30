Angi Recognizes Home Pros Who Represent the Highest Quality, Service and Value, and Get Jobs Done Well with the 24th Annual Super Service Award.

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Angi , a leading and comprehensive solution for improving and maintaining homes, announced the winners of the 2023 Angi Super Service Award. This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.

“Angi is committed to creating meaningful connections between homeowners and pros that result in jobs done well,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “One of the ways that we’re able to do this is through our annual Super Service Award that recognizes pros who are dedicated to providing exceptional service and outstanding work. This year’s winners are truly defining what excellent customer service means.”

Angi Super Service Award 2023 winners have met eligibility requirements to qualify for the award by receiving three or more reviews in the same category during the review period (Nov 1st – Oct 31st), have a lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars and are in good standing and active on Angi. This year’s winners include a number of pros that have received the award for over 20 years running, showing their incredible commitment to their customers.

“As a General Contracting business, Home Experts is always looking for ways to set ourselves apart from the competition and that’s exactly what the Angi Super Service Award does for us,” said Ken Bennett, Home Experts, Indianapolis, IN. “The award attracts potential customers and helps build the trust of our existing clients. Our employees also have the confidence and pride in working for an Angi Super Service Award winning company.”

“Upon learning that Bassett Home Heating is a Super Service Award winner for the year 2023, the office was buzzing with excitement,” said John and Debbie Bassett, Bassett Home Heating, Woodinville, WA. “Being a small family owned and operated business, these are the moments we live for. We at Bassett Home Heating firmly believe that there is great power to honesty, values, and our customers coming first. Our company heavily focuses on people over profit and speaks with each homeowner as a neighbor rather than as a business owner.”

For more than 25 years, Angi has been helping homeowners take care of and improve their homes, while supporting communities and a network of small businesses. As a marketplace that works with over 200,000 pros across the country and has served more than 150 million homeowners, Angi brings depth, experience, and excellence to homeowners across the United States. Angi is excited to announce the 2023 Super Service Award and recognize all of the hard work of pros on our platform throughout 2023. Look for the badge indicating Super Service Award winners when searching for your next project on Angi .

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled home pros in their area. Now more than 25 years later, we’ve evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs, finding inspiration and discovering project possibilities. With an extensive nationwide network of more than 200,000 skilled home pros, Angi has helped more than 150 million people maintain, repair, renovate and improve their homes and has helped hundreds of thousands of small local businesses grow.

