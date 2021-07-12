Breaking News
Angi Inc. Monthly Metrics Available on IAC Website

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for June 2021, including metrics for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/.

About Angi Inc.
Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 250,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

About IAC
IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today has majority ownership of Angi Inc., which also includes HomeAdvisor Powered by Angi and Handy, and operates Dotdash and Care.com, among many others. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Contacts:

IAC/Angi Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

Angi Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361

