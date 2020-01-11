Iran’s statement on Saturday that a Ukrainian passenger plane was downed by a missile fired unintentionally followed growing pressure from abroad but also at home, and for some Iranians, the authorities’ expressions of condolence were not enough.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Angry Iranians question authorities for concealing truth on plane incident - January 11, 2020
- Iran says its military shot down Ukrainian passenger plane in error - January 11, 2020
- Oman’s Sultan Qaboos dies; successor vows to pursue peace - January 11, 2020