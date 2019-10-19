Angry over Brexit, thousands gather in London demanding new referendum

The battle over Brexit spilled onto the streets of London on Saturday when tens of thousands of people gathered to demand a new referendum while lawmakers decided the fate of Britain’s departure from the European Union.
