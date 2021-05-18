Anheuser-Busch Foundation Partners with UNCF to Provide Degree Completion Awards to HBCU Students

Funds helping students cross the threshold in emergencies as graduation season swings into action

Washington, D.C., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As graduation caps and gowns are donned this year, some students unfortunately find their needs outstrip their abilities to walk the stage and collect their diplomas with unpaid debt preventing some from being able to finish the last mile—just before graduation. UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation are working together this year to help change that for many financially challenged college seniors across the nation.

“This happens all too frequently to students—especially students of color,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “They work so hard to earn their degrees, only to fall short at the last minute and not be able to walk across the graduation stage. It’s not fair, and I’m very happy to see our longstanding partner, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, is stepping up this year to make a difference.”

As part of nearly 50-year partnership between UNCF and Anheuser-Busch—through both the company and its foundation—the two entities have donated more than $5 million to UNCF to help fuel its mission. This most recent donation of $200,000 supports a last-minute emergency program that provides degree completion awards of up to $2,500 each to students attending UNCF-member historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) who lack funds to finalize their degree completion due to outstanding academic debt.

Academic debt comes from fees from tuition, room and board, tutoring, lab fees and other fees related to attending college that haven’t been covered through direct payments by the student, family contributions, loans, grants or scholarships.

“At the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, we believe education is the doorway to opportunity. Through our longstanding partnership with UNCF, we are proud to support students who will help us build a world with leaders who are a true reflection of our communities,” said Julio Suárez, Anheuser-Busch Foundation. “With these grants ahead of graduation season, we can provide the final piece of support these hard-working, promising young students need to reach their dreams.”

“HBCU students too often find themselves falling short, especially due to the costs related to attending college,” Lomax added. “Gifts like these can make a huge difference for an individual student’s ability to achieve and finish what they started. We thank the Anheuser-Busch Foundation for this last-minute assistance for these talented, deserving students.”

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About The Anheuser-Busch Foundation

Established in 1975, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation focuses on supporting organizations that help individuals and communities thrive. The Foundation contributes to countless community organizations every year in support of disaster preparedness and relief, economic development, education, environmental sustainability, military personnel and responsible drinking. Anheuser-Busch and its foundation are united by an unwavering commitment to supporting the communities that they call home and over the last 30 years, Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation have donated more than $600 million to charitable organizations across the country. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.

