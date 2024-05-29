BAUDETTE, Minn., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City as follows:
|Date:
|June 5, 2024
|Time:
|4:30 ET
|Webcast:
|Click Here
To schedule a 1×1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Jefferies representative.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, delivering innovation in Established Brands, and leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]
Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Dayforce Continues Global Momentum with Launch of Dayforce Payroll in Singapore - May 29, 2024
- Monster Beverage Corporation Waives Financing Condition for Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $3.0 Billion of Its Outstanding Common Stock - May 29, 2024
- Fastly, Inc. Investors: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit - May 29, 2024