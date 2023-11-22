BAUDETTE, Minn., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President & CEO, will participate at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City as follows:
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 28, 2023
|Time:
|1:00pm – 1:25pm ET
|Webcast:
|Click Here
To schedule a 1×1 meeting with the Company, please contact corporateaccess@psc.com.
The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days.
About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up our Rare Disease business through the successful launch of our lead asset, Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com
Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
