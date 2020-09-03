Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Anika to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Anika to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated joint preservation, restoration and regenerative solutions company with products across the orthopedic early intervention continuum of care, today announced that Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Levitz, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following four virtual investor conferences in September:

  • Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Dr. Blanchard and Mr. Levitz will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.
  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Blanchard is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:40 a.m. ET.
  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Dr. Blanchard is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET.
  • Sidoti Investor Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Dr. Blanchard is scheduled to present at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts of the Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Sidoti presentations may be accessed via the “Investor Relations” section of Anika’s website, www.anikatherapeutics.com. Audio archives of the presentations also will be available on the website.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global, integrated joint preservation, restoration and regenerative solutions company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to delivering products along the orthopedic early intervention continuum of care to improve the lives of patients, with a focus on osteoarthritis pain management, sports medicine and joint preservation, restoration and regeneration. The Company has close to three decades of global expertise commercializing innovative products across the orthopedic early intervention continuum of care. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Kristen Galfetti, 781-457-9000
Executive Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]		 For Media Inquiries:
W2O Group
Rachel Girard, 617-379-6760  
rgirard@w2ogroup.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.