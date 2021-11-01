Aniline Derivative Market size worth $ 11.23 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.93% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries, increasing R&D activities in the petroleum industry are some of the other factors that drive the market growth.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Aniline Derivative Market ” By Derivative Type (Aniline, Methyl-Anilines, Ethyl-Anilines), By Application (Chemical, Dyes and Pigments, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Aniline Derivative Market size was valued at USD 7.38 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.23 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.93% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=173948

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Aniline Derivative Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Aniline Derivative Market Overview

The rise in the demand for aniline derivatives by various end-use industries as a raw material in the production of several end-products is expected to propel the growth of the global aniline market. Besides, due to the rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries, increasing R&D activities in the petroleum industry are some of the other factors that drive the market growth. Besides, increasing automotive sales across the globe, along with the high adoption of aniline by automotive manufacturers for the production of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate foams is further expected to drive the growth of the target market. The aniline derivatives market has been experiencing potential growth owing to the rising demand in the rubber industry.

The derivative of aniline is majorly used in the manufacturing of rubber chemicals and dyes. With the increasing application of the aniline derivative as the active ingredient in agriculture, plastic, textile, inks, and others emerges a lucrative opportunity. Owing to the expansion of these industries across the globe the demand for the market also increases. The growing production of polyurethane owing to the increasing use of plastics in the production of medical devices such as masks, tubes, bags, and catheters is likely to impel positive factors. The properties associated with the use of aniline derivatives such as low weight, high sterilization resistance, quick manufacturing ability, cost-effectiveness, resistance to hazardous chemicals likely to propel the growth of the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Covestro AG, Lanxess, BorsodChem MCHZ, Azelis Holding S.A., Aarti Industries, Industrial Solvents & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, BASF Corporation, Karoon Petrochemical Company, Panoli Intermediates India Private Limited, Valiant Organics Limited.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Aniline Derivative Market On the basis of Derivative Type, Application, and Geography.

Aniline Derivative Market, By Derivative Type Aniline Methyl-Anilines Ethyl-Anilines Other Aniline Derivatives



Aniline Derivative Market, By Application Chemical Dyes and Pigments Pharmaceuticals Agrochemical Others



Aniline Derivative Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market By Source (Renewable Butyric Acid, Synthetic Butyric Acid), By Animal Feed (Swine, Poultry), By Product (Calcium Butyrate, Sodium Butyrate), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Formaldehyde Market By Application (Resins, Fibers, Solvents, Plasticizers, Drying Agents), By Derivative (Urea-formaldehyde Resin, Phenol Formaldehyde Resin, Polyoxymethylene), By End-Use (Chemicals, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Personal Care & Cosmetics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cosmetic Preservatives Market By Product (Formaldehyde Donors, Inorganics, Paraben Esters, Alcohols, Phenol Derivatives, Quaternary Compounds, Organic Salts), By Application (Conditioners & Shampoos, Facemasks, Sunscreens, Scrubs & Lotions, Shower Cleansers, Soaps and Shaving Gels), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Syngas And Derivatives Market Size By Feedstock (Coal, Petroleum), By Production Technology (Partial Oxidation, Steam Reforming), By Gasifier Type (Entrained Flow Gasifier, Fixed Bed Gasifier), By Application (Chemicals, Liquid Fuels), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies strictly adhere to the international 3Rs initiative

Visualize Aniline Derivative Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter