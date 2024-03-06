Animal Feed Preservatives Industry size is expected to register 6.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by Increasing Demand for High-Quality Animal Nutrition.

Selbyville, Delaware , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Animal Feed Preservatives Market size is anticipated to reach over USD 8.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing concerns among livestock companies is one of the major factors driving the market growth. With the strong focus on ensuring the safety and quality of animal feed, several companies are seeking effective preservative solutions to extend the shelf life and prevent spoilage. For instance, in January 2023, Adisseo reached an agreement to purchase Nor-Feed, a French manufacturer of plant-based additives, for facilitating the expansion of its portfolio of specialty animal nutrition ingredients. Furthermore, the growing focus on animal health and productivity will anchor the demand for high-quality feed, adding to the industry development.

Synthetic preservatives to gain immense traction

Animal feed preservatives industry size from the synthetic type segment may exhibit a decent growth rate over 2024-2032. Synthetic preservatives offer effective protection against spoilage, mold, and bacterial growth in animal feed for ensuring safety and longevity. With their proven efficacy and cost-effectiveness, these preservatives are also favored by livestock producers seeking reliable solutions to preserve the feed quality and minimize losses.

Swine segment to garner significant share

The swine animal type segment in the animal feed preservatives market will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032. With swine production becoming a significant sector in the livestock domain, the need for ensuring the quality and safety of feed has turned paramount. Animal feed preservatives play a crucial role in preventing spoilage and maintaining feed freshness, directly impacting the swine health and productivity. As swine producers are prioritizing feed hygiene and quality, the demand for effective preservative solutions tailored to the unique needs of swine nutrition will also grow.

Europe to amass high revenue

Europe animal feed preservatives market will register robust growth from 2024 to 2032. The growing focus on livestock health and welfare is compelling European farmers to prioritize the quality and safety of animal feed. Stringent regulations and standards are further driving the demand for effective preservative solutions to maintain feed freshness and prevent contamination. The growth of the livestock industry along with the dire need for reliable and sustainable feed preservation methods will also propel the demand for animal feed preservatives in the region.

Animal Feed Preservatives Market Players

Kemin Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., Novus International, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc. are some of the major animal feed preservatives industry players. These companies are focusing on investments in R&D activities to come up with new preservative formulations that meet the evolving regulatory standards and consumer demands for safe and high-quality animal feed. They are also targeting collaborations with agricultural experts and technology partners to facilitate the development of advanced preservation techniques. For instance, in February 2021, EW Nutrition, an animal nutrition company, purchased Novus International, Inc.’s feed quality and pigments business to ensure seamless support for customers during the transition period.

