Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat ’s recent industry report, the Global Animal Theme Parks Market value is estimated at US$ 74.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Animal theme parks are entertainment facilities that combine amusement park activities with live animal exhibits. These parks are intended to provide visitors with a mix of entertainment, education, and the chance to view and learn about diverse animal species. The size and scope of animal theme parks can range from small local parks to major, internationally recognized destinations.

Animal theme parks are popular tourist attractions, attracting visitors from local and international destinations. As global travel trends continue to grow, these parks capitalize on the desire of travelers to explore unique and engaging experiences, contributing to their expanding demand.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global animal theme parks market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global animal theme parks market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global animal theme parks market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Animal Theme Parks Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, ocean animal theme parks segment is the most popular type because entertainment and education both can be find here for the children’s to explore.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 74.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 107.3 billion Growth Rate 5.3% Dominant Segment Ocean animal theme parks Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Growing tourism trend

Investments in infrastructure Companies Profiled Walt Disney Attractions

Universal Studios Recreation Group

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Chessington World of Adventures

Flamingo Land

Happy Hollow Park and Zoo

Jerusalem Biblical Zoo

Night Safari

Jurong Bird Park

York’s Wild Kingdom

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players and animal theme parks adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global animal theme parks market include.

In March 2023, SeaWorld, Abu Dhabi’s gigantic theme park with the world’s largest aquarium, has revealed its official opening date. This newest attraction features eight themed realms, with the main highlights being rides, up-close animal experiences, and entertainment.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global animal theme parks market growth include Walt Disney Attractions, Universal Studios Recreation Group, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Chessington World of Adventures, Flamingo Land, Happy Hollow Park and Zoo, Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, Night Safari, Jurong Bird Park, and York’s Wild Kingdom, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global animal theme parks market based on type, and region

Global Animal Theme Parks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Ocean Animal Theme Parks Terrestrial Animal Theme Parks

Global Animal Theme Parks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Animal Theme Parks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Animal Theme Parks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Animal Theme Parks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Animal Theme Parks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Animal Theme Parks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Animal Theme Parks Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Animal Theme Parks Report:

What will be the market value of the global Animal Theme Parks market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Animal Theme Parks market?

What are the market drivers of the global Animal Theme Parks market?

What are the key trends in the global Animal Theme Parks market?

Which is the leading region in the global Animal Theme Parks market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Animal Theme Parks market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Animal Theme Parks market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

