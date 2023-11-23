The global animal ultrasound scanner market is expected to reach US$ 416.7 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 6.5% says RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A veterinary ultrasound scanner, also known as an animal ultrasound scanner, is a medical imaging device used to examine and diagnose animals. It operates on the same principles as ultrasonic scanners used in human health, but is designed exclusively for veterinary uses. These gadgets generate real-time images of the interior structures of animals, such as organs, tissues, and blood arteries, using high-frequency sound waves. Veterinary ultrasound scanners are commonly utilized for a variety of purposes in animals, including pregnancy diagnosis, organ imaging, and musculoskeletal examinations.

The requirement for effective livestock production drives the demand for animal ultrasound scanners. Farmers employ ultrasonic technology to manage breeding programs, optimize reproductive cycles, and ensure herd health, all of which contribute to higher productivity.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global animal ultrasound scanner market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, animal type, solution, technology, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global animal ultrasound scanner market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global animal ultrasound scanner market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of solution, the equipment segment generated the highest revenue share with over 55% in 2022. Due to high adoption of these devices in veterinary clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centers.

On the basis of type, the 2-D ultrasound imaging segment held the largest revenue share of more than 40%. The growing acceptance of such gadgets in disease diagnosis and pregnancy detection can be ascribed to sector expansion.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 267.8 million Market Size Forecast US$ 416.7 million Growth Rate 6.5% Dominant Segment 2-D Ultrasound Imaging Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Growing pet ownerships

Awareness and education

Advancements in technology Companies Profiled IDEXX

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Siemens

Heska Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global animal ultrasound scanner market include.

In November 2022, Draminski SA and Advanced Veterinary Ultrasound (AVU) collaborated to bring feature-rich POCUS equipment to the veterinary market. Draminski’s portable ultrasound systems will be marketed, sold, and serviced by AVU.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global animal ultrasound scanner market growth include IDEXX, Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Siemens, Heska Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global animal ultrasound scanner market based on type, animal type, solution, technology, application and region

Global Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type 2-D Ultrasound Imaging 3-D/4-D Ultrasound Imaging Doppler Imaging

Global Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Animal Type Small Animals Large Animals

Global Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Solution Equipment Accessories/Consumables PACS

Global Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Digital Imaging Contrast Imaging

Global Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Orthopedics Cardiology Oncology Urology & Obstetrics/Gynecology Others

Global Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Animal Ultrasound Scanner Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Animal Ultrasound Scanner Report:

What will be the market value of the global Animal Ultrasound Scanner market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Animal Ultrasound Scanner market?

What are the market drivers of the global Animal Ultrasound Scanner market?

What are the key trends in the global Animal Ultrasound Scanner market?

Which is the leading region in the global Animal Ultrasound Scanner market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Animal Ultrasound Scanner market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Animal Ultrasound Scanner market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

