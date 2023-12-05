Emergence of Advanced Dressings and Therapies Driving Market for Animal Wound Care

Rockville , Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Animal Wound Care Market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7% to reach a valuation of US$ 1.86 billion by 2034-end, mainly due to factors such as rising pet adoption rates, increasing costs associated with animal healthcare, and advancements in wound care technologies.

Advanced dressings, therapies, and medical devices are turning out to be highly effective in veterinary wound care, complementing market expansion. The market for animal wound care comprises several product categories, all of which are essential in treating distinct wound care issues.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9165

Key Segments of Animal Wound Care Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Animal Type By End User By Region Surgical

Advanced

Traditional

Therapy Devices

Others Companion Animals

Livestock Animals Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

Homecare

Research Institutes

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The most sought-after items are advanced wound dressings, which include films, foams, hydrocolloids, and hydrogels. This is because they effectively promote ideal healing conditions and prevent subsequent infections.

Manufacturers are offering wound closure items that help seal wounds and speed up the healing process, such as tissue adhesives, staples, and sutures. Because they can hasten tissue regeneration and wound closure, therapeutic tools like negative pressure wound therapy systems are becoming more and more popular.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global animal wound care market is estimated at US$ 949.4 million in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.86 billion by 2034-end.

Demand for animal wound care solutions is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in East Asia is predicted to expand at 7.2% CAGR over the next 10 years.

The surgical wound segment is set to hold 57.8% market share in 2024.

North America is projected to account for 30.8% share of the global market in 2024.

“Due to growing pet ownership, technological advancements, and changing public perceptions of pet healthcare, the animal wound care market is going through a revolutionary period. This changing landscape provides several opportunities for players in the industry to innovate and cater to the changing demands of veterinarians and pet owners,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Societal Shift toward Viewing Pets as Integral Family Members Prompting Owners to Prioritize Veterinary Health

Pet owners are making significant financial investments in the medical requirements of their pets owing to the emotional bond between pet owners and their pets. This increasing spending presents itself in a variety of ways, including frequent veterinary check-ups, preventive care measures, and advanced treatment choices for injuries or wounds. Pet owners today are more inclined to explore and adopt innovative and specialized wound care products, therapies, and medical devices that promise enhanced healing and comfort for their furry companions.

Integration of innovative technology such as regenerative medicine, 3D printing for specific wound dressings, and telemedicine options for remote wound management holds immense potential for significantly raising the level of care for animal wounds.

Growing availability of pet insurance and wellness plans further encourages pet owners to opt for comprehensive healthcare services, including top-tier wound care solutions, thus contributing significantly to the expansion of the animal wound care market. This upward trajectory in spending on animal healthcare reflects a fundamental shift in societal attitudes toward pet care.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9165

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 1.86 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the animal wound care market, such as Zoetis, Bayer AG, and Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.), exert substantial influence by leveraging significant investments in research and development, coupled with a global market presence, to provide a diverse array of products. These industry leaders typically dominate with extensive portfolios covering wound dressings, surgical care, topical medications, and rehabilitation solutions. Their robust distribution networks and well-established brand reputation further cement their positions in the market.

As the industry undergoes continuous evolution, the competitive landscape remains dynamic, fueled by innovation, strategic alliances, and a commitment to addressing the evolving demands of veterinary care on a global scale.

In March 2021, Axio Biosolutions entered the veterinary wound care market with the introduction of the SureKlot product line. SureKlot, available in patch, gauze, powder, and spray forms, is designed to address various types of wounds.

In February 2020, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Purdue University, and the Purdue Research Foundation announced a collaborative research initiative. This five-year project aims to facilitate the formation of teams working on innovative solutions for various challenges in animal health.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the animal wound care market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (surgical, advanced, traditional, therapy devices, others), animal type (companion animals, livestock animals), and end user (veterinary hospitals/clinics, homecare, research institutes, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Animal Drug Compounding Market : The global animal drug compounding market has reached a valuation of US$ 2 billion and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% to end up at US$ 4.42 billion by 2032.

Animal Genetics Market : The global animal genetics market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by the end of 2032.

Animal Healthcare Market : The global animal healthcare market is estimated at US$ 42.87 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for animal health products is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% and reach a market value of US$ 67.48 billion by the end of 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.