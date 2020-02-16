For the past two weeks China’s police have been raiding houses, restaurants and makeshift markets across the country, arresting nearly 700 people for breaking the temporary ban on catching, selling or eating wild animals.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Fast-food companies in China step up ‘contactless’ pickup, delivery as coronavirus rages - February 16, 2020
- ‘Animals live for man’: China’s appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus - February 16, 2020
- China’s Hubei reports 1,933 new cases of coronavirus on Feb. 16: health bureau - February 16, 2020