The anionic surfactants market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand from various industries such as personal care, detergents, and textiles, due to their excellent foaming and cleaning properties.

New York (US), June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anionic Surfactants Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s report highlights “ Anionic Surfactants Market Information By Type, End-Use, And Region – Forecast till 2030“; the Anionic Surfactants Market is projected to grow from USD 22.0869 Billion in 2023 to USD 27.65 Billion by 2030 will achieve a 2.62% CAGR by 2030.

Market Synopsis

The anionic surfactants market evaluates the growth currently attributed to the region’s focus on home care applications and the high demand for more environmentally friendly and sustainable surfactants. Surfactants, which are adaptable amphiphilic compounds and a key component of cleaning products, are widely used. These substances create sealed bubbles by spontaneously bonding with one another and lowering the surface tension within the two media. Surfactants are used in detergents, wetting agents, and dispersants, thanks to these characteristics. A group of organic substances known as anionic surfactants lower the surface or interfacial tension in liquids. The growing applications in numerous downstream industries drive the anionic surfactants market.

The market is progressing due to the surges in demand brought on by the expanding populations in various parts of the world. The product is widely used for household cleaning and is included in many cleaning detergents, fueling the expansion of the anionic surfactant market on a global scale. The market is moving forward thanks to new and inventive processes and the expanding demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Anionic surfactants are found in various products, including hand dishwashing, laundry detergents, and household cleaners. Anionic surfactants are widely used in home care because their primary benefit is their ability to remove clay, dirt, and some oily stains from surfaces.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The central contenders in the anionic surfactants market are:

Kao Corporation,

Evonik Industries,

Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog (MDRU),

BASF SE,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Oriole Soaps & Detergents Pvt Ltd

AkzoNobel,

Solvay,

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Stepan Company

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 27.65 Billion CAGR 2.62% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-Use, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World





Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Because anionic surfactants are mainly found within household detergents and a growing population is slowly increasing the use of cleaners for household cleaning, the global market for anionic surfactants is anticipated to expand significantly years. Anionic surfactants market growth is anticipated by government initiatives affecting the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors and rising consumer demand for pharmaceutical goods. Using anionic surfactants in the oil and gas, fabric, and personal care sectors is also anticipated to propel the global market. Over the forecast period, market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing need for personal care goods on a global scale. The oil, gas, textile, and personal care sectors have grown.

This has furthered the growth of the anionic surfactants industry. The market is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years due to favorable government policies for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Surfactant-based new innovative processes are anticipated to be among the key factors driving market expansion over the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Strict government regulations regulating personal care goods and pharmaceutical companies may hinder market growth throughout the forecast period because anionic surfactants irritate the skin. The product is applied widely, so it probably has a significant presence in domestic and industrial wastewater. Environmental pollution may result if this contaminated water is pumped to industrial wastewater treatment facilities that cannot handle the chemical, or worse, if it is dumped into the environment. The substance is known to have a very harmful impact on living things, which could hinder industry advancement. Manufacturers of anionic surfactants and other stakeholders will increasingly concentrate on enhancing creativity and advances in technology in lithium-ion battery anionic surfactants and enhancing the quality of products and end-market offerings.



COVID 19 Analysis

Many international governments are returning to oil and gas to secure future energy requirements after the post-pandemic energy crisis, enhancing the market environment. For instance, the Indonesian government recently announced initiatives to increase the country’s oil and gas yield while concentrating on identifying possible financing for the upstream industry.

Market Segmentation

Based on the end-use industry, the market has been segmented into personal care, home care, industrial, oilfield chemicals, and metalworking fluids. The market has been segmented based on type into fatty, ethoxylates, sulfates, and sulfonates.



Regional Insights

Due to the United States’ significant market share and the growing demand in end-use industries, which will increase the demand for anionic surfactants in the region, North America is currently leading the anionic surfactants market and will maintain this dominance during the forecast period. An enormous demand from households for bio-based personal care products, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is anticipated to propel the growth of the global anionic surfactant market. Additionally, the growing financial freedom and subsequent use in nations like Thailand, China, and India have significantly contributed to the expansion of the regional market. Low manufacturing and labor costs fuel market expansion in emerging economies. Europe and North America closely follow the Asia-Pacific region. Personal care products increasingly use anionic surfactants, fueling regional market expansion. Due to the rising demand for sustainable surfactants in the home care industries, Asia-Pacific will continue to forecast the greatest expansion rate for this period.

