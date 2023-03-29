Anionic Surfactants industry is anticipated to register 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to increasing consumer focus on disinfection and sustainability of homecare products.

Anionic surfactants market value is anticipated to cross USD 35.3 billion by 2032, According to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, growing customer indulgence in cost-effective luxury products such as premium beauty products is a key driver behind market growth. Anionic surfactants are among some of the active ingredients in personal hygiene products. They help the products produce a good amount of foam, are good at dirt removal while also being cost-effective. The surfactants are also used as gelling agents, emulsifiers, film-foaming agents, and thickeners in many skincare and cosmetics products. Strong expansion of the personal care and beauty sector has stimulated the demand for anionic surfactants further, augmenting the industry scenario.

Government-sponsored cleanliness initiatives to fuel alcohol ether sulfates product segment

Anionic surfactants market size from alcohol ether sulfates segment is expected to grow beyond USD 6 billion by 2032. Alcohol ether sulfates are widely used for industrial cleaning purposes. Several government agencies across the globe are focusing on cleaning public spaces such as airports, railway stations, and others more frequently to prevent disease spread, which is greatly contributing to segment expansion.

Key reasons for anionic surfactants market growth:

Rising government investments & initiatives for oil & gas projects across globe to stimulate the anionic surfactants industry growth.

Increasing consumer indulgence in affordable luxuries through premium beauty products will stimulate market growth.

Surging inclination towards skincare to foster personal care application segment growth

Anionic surfactants market share from the personal care segment is slated to grow past USD 3.5 billion by 2032. Sizable chunk of the segment is likely to be driven by rising consumer inclination towards better skincare. Many customers became more aware about proper cleanliness and skincare during the COVID-19 lockdowns, bolstering the demand for anionic surfactants, which are good at removing impurities. The strong social media presence and wide availability of different variants of personal care products is further working in favor of segment growth.

Growing efforts towards sanitation to strengthen Europe anionic surfactants industry

Europe anionic surfactants market is poised to grow at over 5% CAGR through 2023 – 2032, owing to growing efforts by the region’s government towards sanitation. For instance, France’s International Strategy for Water and Sanitation (2020-2030) focuses on boosting sanitation services, which is creating a strong demand for commercial-grade cleaning products.

Mergers and acquisitions to outline the competitive landscape for anionic surfactants industry

Some leading anionic surfactants market key players include Stepan Company, Lion Corporation, Croda International PLC, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, and Huntsman, among others. Many of these firms are focusing on mergers and acquisitions in recent years to strengthen their industry position.

