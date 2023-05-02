Leading confidential computing platform recognized for intrinsic data protection in the cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anjuna , the leading multi-cloud confidential computing platform, today announced that it has been selected as a Gold Stevie Award winner in the cloud infrastructure category. The company’s confidential computing platform was recognized for empowering even the most sensitive and regulated organizations to innovate in the public cloud.

Most companies today only run 20% of workloads in the cloud because of concerns around data privacy and security. Organizations responsible for highly sensitive data, including those in financial services , software, healthcare, defense, and government, are particularly reluctant to fully embrace the cloud due to the perceived security risks. Anjuna removes this barrier by creating a unique trusted execution environment (TEE) in the cloud that intrinsically secures applications across clouds without requiring code changes.

“Anjuna’s technology has the potential to completely change how we compute so we can remove guardrails around innovation,” said Ayal Yogev, CEO of Anjuna. “Imagine what businesses can do when they take advantage of the cloud’s scalability, accessibility, and increased application performance, all without fear of data exposure. Our platform makes security an enabler of innovation, rather than an inhibitor. This award win is a further validation for our technology and highlights the need for adoption of confidential computing at scale.”

Now in their twenty-first year, the Stevie Awards are a premier business awards program honoring the achievement and innovation of American companies. Anjuna was selected from a pool of more than 3,700 nominations and was evaluated by a variety of expert judges worldwide. The win follows Anjuna’s recognition on the Cloud Security Awards shortlist .

