Universal Confidential Computing Platform recognized for intrinsic data security in the cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anjuna , creator of the first Universal Confidential Computing Platform, today announced that it has been selected as a winner in Fast Company’s third annual Next Big Things in Tech Awards . Anjuna was recognized in the Security & Privacy category for enabling enterprises to quickly and easily adopt confidential computing at scale, ensuring airtight data security across clouds.

Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech honors technology breakthroughs that are poised to help define the future of the industries they serve. This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall.

Anjuna developed Seaglass™ , the first Universal Confidential Computing Platform, capable of creating trusted execution environments in all the major clouds (including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) to run any kind of enterprise application (traditional, containerized, Kubernetes-managed, and ML & AI) with complete data security and privacy – all without requiring any code changes. Anjuna Seaglass creates ubiquitous data protection where data is always encrypted in every state – in use, at rest, and in transit – and always private because it’s isolated from every person and process with infrastructure access. By making security intrinsic, Anjuna renders hacking attempts ineffective — empowering enterprises across industries to compute without fear.

“Anjuna’s first-of-its-kind universal confidential computing platform stands out in the industry. We’ve pioneered a new paradigm for data privacy: one that turns security from an inhibitor of innovation to an enabler. When enterprises don’t have to fear a breach at every turn, they have the freedom to build and achieve business goals faster—and better,” said Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Fast Company for our commitment to scaling confidential computing across clouds, and for making security a certainty rather than a consideration.”

“The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it’s a look around the corner after that,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world’s most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality.”

For a list of all honorees, see here . To learn more about Anjuna, visit anjuna.io .

About Anjuna

Anjuna created the first Universal Confidential Computing Platform to run applications in any cloud with complete data security and privacy. Anjuna Seaglass isolates workloads in a hardware-assisted environment that intrinsically secures data in every state to create a zero trust environment for code and data. Anjuna Seaglass empowers enterprises to directly control application-level trust policies, ensuring that only trusted code can access sensitive data. Anjuna works with enterprises around the globe in industries such as financial services, government, and blockchain. To learn more about Anjuna Seaglass and its impact, visit anjuna.io.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

Media Contact:

Mauricio Barra, VP of Marketing for Anjuna

Email: mauricio.barra@anjuna.io