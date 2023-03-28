Confidential Computing Platform empowers organizations to innovate securely across hybrid multi-cloud environments
PALO ALTO, Calif., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anjuna, the leading multi-cloud confidential computing platform, today announced that it has been named a three-time winner in this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Anjuna was honored as a Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company category, with its Confidential Computing Platform recognized as a Gold Winner in both the Blockchain Security and Cloud Security categories.
The risk of data loss has so far prevented organizations in several sectors such as financial services, healthcare, defense and government from fully embracing the public cloud. Anjuna removes this critical barrier, allowing users to run applications in their cloud of choice with complete data security and privacy. Anjuna’s Confidential Computing Platform empowers enterprises to create high-trust environments where data is isolated and protected from attackers, insiders and infrastructure owners. Anjuna unlocks the superior data security capabilities of the latest Confidential Computing infrastructure from Intel, AMD, AWS, Azure and GCP without the burden of complex code changes, allowing customers to run even the most data sensitive applications in the cloud with a simple lift-and-shift.
“The best security solutions allow enterprises to do things they otherwise couldn’t. This is the magic of confidential computing,” said Ayal Yogev, CEO of Anjuna. “Our technology eliminates the technical hurdles of embracing confidential computing environments and empowers organizations to innovate confidently while embracing the cloud. This recognition from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards validates the growing need for scalable, accessible confidential computing solutions like ours.”
Now in its eighth year, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in information security globally. This year’s competitive program saw over 800 entries, assessed by a panel of experts and a popular vote.
For more details about the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and the full list of winners, visit see here. To learn more about Anjuna’s software, please visit anjuna.io.
About Anjuna
Anjuna is the leading multi-cloud Confidential Computing Platform that unlocks ubiquitous data security and privacy. Anjuna provides intrinsic protection for data in use, in transit and at rest across clouds and without requiring code changes. Anjuna’s platform abstracts confidential computing CPUs to isolate code and data from attackers, keeping it safe from tampering and disclosure. With Anjuna, enterprises innovate freely, collaborate fearlessly, and build for tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.anjuna.io or email info@anjuna.io.
