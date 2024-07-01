Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is now threatening to force a vote on a measure to impose a $10,000 per day fine on Attorney General Merrick Garland for every day he does not turn over audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Biden.

Luna said she would force a vote on her inherent contempt resolution against Garland on Friday, but a source familiar with the matter said she agreed to delay that move after a conversation with Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. Luna l

[Read Full story at source]