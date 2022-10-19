Brings leadership to 5AM’s growing public equities portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 5AM Ventures is pleased to announce the addition of Anna Yaeger as Partner, Head of Public Equities. 5AM has raised over $2.2 billion since inception, currently manages approximately $500 million in publicly-traded securities and has sold or distributed over $450 million in publicly traded securities during the last five years.

“We are thrilled with the experience and vision that Anna will bring to the management of 5AM’s growing publicly-traded portfolio,” said Kush Parmar, Managing Partner at 5AM.

“5AM enjoys a pre-eminent reputation in biotech investing based on its deep scientific expertise and unparalleled relationships, and I look forward to bringing my public investing expertise to enhance and build our public market capabilities,” said Anna Yaeger.

Andy Schwab, Managing Partner at 5AM added “Anna brings 20 years of strong industry experience in portfolio management and investment banking. We are excited to reap the benefits of her experience when managing 5AM’s existing public equity positions and her leadership in building out a broader portfolio for 5AM.”

Most recently, Anna served as President and Portfolio Manager at Ally Bridge where she successfully managed a public and private healthcare portfolio. Prior to that she spent 12 years as a Portfolio Manager at Point72 Asset Management and began her career at Goldman Sachs. Anna holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Anna joins several 5AM team members who are managing later-stage and publicly-traded investments, including Partner Brian Daniels, MD, who joined the firm in 2014 after more than two decades in clinical drug development, including leading Development and Medical Affairs at Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Principal Michael Klein, MD, who joined in 2020 from Goldman Sachs. In addition, Senior Associate Brian Chow, PhD, recently joined the team from Eventide Asset Management.

ABOUT 5AM VENTURES

Founded in 2002, 5AM Ventures is a leading venture capital firm focused on building next-generation life science companies. Based in San Francisco and Boston, 5AM takes a hands-on approach to investing and company building, often going beyond traditional board roles to leverage our diverse team of scientists, clinicians, drug developers and executives throughout a company’s life. With more than $2.2 billion raised since inception, 5AM has invested globally in over 100 public and private companies. 5AM has guided portfolio companies through 21 IPOs and 20 M&A exits. Recent IPOs include CinCor Therapeutics in 2022 and Entrada Therapeutics, Impel Therapeutics, Pear Therapeutics, RallyBio and Vor Therapeutics in 2021. Select acquisitions include Audentes Therapeutics acquired by Astellas for $3 billion, Novira Therapeutics acquired by Johnson & Johnson, Pearl Therapeutics acquired by AstraZeneca for $1.2 billion, Precision NanoSystems acquired by Danaher Corporation, and Relypsa acquired by Galenica for $1.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.5amventures.com.

